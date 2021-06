Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine appointed Katherine Turner as director of finance and decision support.

She will oversee the finance and decision support team and the financial functions of the hospital and foundation, including budgeting, cost-accounting, financial analysis, financial systems and reporting.

