Quantcast

Md. high court suspends lawyer who gave paralegal too much authority

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 11, 2021

A unanimous Maryland high court has suspended for six months a Baltimore attorney who gave his paralegal too much authority, failed to apprise clients of his conflict of interest in representing both in a settlement dispute and did not keep them informed about the status of their case. Upon his reinstatement, Russell A. Neverdon Sr. will ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo