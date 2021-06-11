Quantcast

Nurse legal consultants emerge as key players in litigation

By: Pete Pichaske June 11, 2021

When lawyers need an expert to help with a medical-related case – a malpractice lawsuit or personal injury case, for instance – they need a physician, right? Not necessarily. Legal experts say that in many cases, perhaps the majority, a nurse legal consultant is the better choice. In a recent article on its website, the Expert Institute, an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo