Police: Man, 2-year-old son dead in apparent murder-suicide on Appalachian Trail in Maryland

By: Associated Press June 11, 2021

A Frederick County man and his 2-year-old son were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide along the Appalachian Trail in western Maryland early Friday, state police said.

