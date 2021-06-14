Quantcast

City officials urge Hogan to reverse unemployment decision

Governor shows no interest in agreeing to their plea

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 14, 2021

Three of the city of Baltimore's top elected officials called on Gov. Larry Hogan to reverse a decision to end Maryland's participation in a federal program that offers supplemental pandemic unemployment insurance payments. The letter sent Monday by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby and city Comptroller Bill Henry is the latest effort ...

