COPT executes build-to-suit lease in Annapolis Junction

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2021

Columbia-based Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) executed a build-to-suit lease with a Fortune 100 defense contractor at The National Business Park, adjacent to Fort George G. Meade in Annapolis Junction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 183,000-square-foot development is slated for shell completion during the second quarter of 2022, with a targeted lease commencement date ...

