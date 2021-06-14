ADVERTISEMENT

FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY

The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. in Bel Air, MD(SARC), a non-profit that represents survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, seeks a full-time attorney for family law and protective order cases. This position comes with benefits, the ability to work remotely several days per week, and a flexible schedule. Family law experience preferred.

Interested applicants please submit a resume to jobs@sarc-maryland.org

