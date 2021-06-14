Quantcast

Justice Department to tighten rules after secret seizure of Congress members’ phone data

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Liedtke June 14, 2021

The Justice Department will tighten its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo