Quantcast

Kramon & Graham principal McSherry installed as MSBA president

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2021

McSherry was sworn in during the MSBA Legal Summit & Annual Meeting in Ocean City on June 11 for the 2021-2022 bar year. McShery has more than 40 years of experience in commercial litigation, health care law, and alternative dispute resolution. For her competence, professionalism, civility, and commitment to public service, she has received numerous awards, including the Daily ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo