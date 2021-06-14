Quantcast

Online mediation here to stay, say Maryland lawyers, mediators

By: Pete Pichaske June 14, 2021

Like other legal issues, personal injury cases have been upended during the pandemic, forcing many cases to be delayed and those that went forward to be done online.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo