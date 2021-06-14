Quantcast

Orioles to host vaccination site at Camden Yards

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2021

The Baltimore Orioles, in partnership with Major League Baseball and the Maryland Department of Health, will host on-site vaccination opportunities at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during the homestand from June 18-23. All fans ages 18 and over who choose to receive one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will receive ...

