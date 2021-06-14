Quantcast

By: mesjassociates June 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

PART TIME PARALEGAL

The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc.in Bel Air, MD, seeks a part-time paralegal/legal advocate, 20 hours per week, to join our Legal Services Program. This position assists survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking with protective orders and divorce/custody cases. Family law experience preferred. Position is not eligible for benefits.

Interested applicants please submit a resume to jobs@sarc-maryland.org

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo