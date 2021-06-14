ADVERTISEMENT

The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc.in Bel Air, MD, seeks a part-time paralegal/legal advocate, 20 hours per week, to join our Legal Services Program. This position assists survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking with protective orders and divorce/custody cases. Family law experience preferred. Position is not eligible for benefits.

Interested applicants please submit a resume to jobs@sarc-maryland.org

