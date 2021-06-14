Quantcast

Supreme Court rules against low-level crack cocaine offenders

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman June 14, 2021

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that low-level crack cocaine offenders convicted more than a decade ago can't take advantage of a 2018 federal law to seek reduced prison time.

