4th Circuit rejects challenge to Md.’s conversion therapy ban

Therapist named wrong defendants, appeals court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 15, 2021

A federal appeals court Tuesday rejected on procedural grounds a psychotherapist’s free speech challenge to Maryland’s ban on treating youngsters with conversion therapy, a controversial practice of trying to change a client’s homosexual orientation. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Christopher Doyle presented an “interesting” First Amendment issue that it cannot address yet ...

