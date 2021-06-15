Chris Coelho, Chris Gearon, Kelly Heritage and Shannon Benil | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted four team members to associate vice president.

Chris Coelho, AVP, digital marketing, guides digital marketing strategy for clients, including the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services. He develops integrated strategies for content marketing, social media, search engine optimization, email marketing and alignment of cross-channel messaging that drive higher performance.

Chris Gearon, AVP, editorial services, oversees editorial content direction and development for clients, including Social Security Administration, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program. Gearon has more than 25 years of writing, editing and content development experience working on behalf of major news organizations, trade associations, federal agencies, health care foundations and nonprofits.

Kelly Heritage, AVP, integration management, leads multi-pronged outreach campaigns for the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy office. She integrates work across creative, social and digital teams to deliver strategic communications to promote quality-of-life programs for service members and their families across the globe.

Shannon Benil, AVP, director of accounting, has been with Crosby for 16 years. She serves as the firm’s chief comptroller and oversees day-to-day financial management.

