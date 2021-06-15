Quantcast

Howard Bank announces 5 finalists for ‘Keep It Local’ contest

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021

Howard Bank Tuesday announced the top five finalists for its third annual “Keep it Local” contest, which recognizes small businesses in Baltimore city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, and Howard counties that have shown outstanding service in their communities. The public can vote for the last round of finalists on the Howard Bank website through ...

