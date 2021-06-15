Quantcast

Maryland law firm finds a niche specialty: bed bug cases

By: Eric Neugeboren June 15, 2021

In 2018, Esmeralda Herrera was living in an apartment in Glen Burnie when she began noticing an infestation in her room. Mice came out daily, she said, cockroaches covered the bed and bed bugs scattered up the wall. She was living with her young son and newborn daughter, and they had to leave their apartment for ...

