PG workforce development program targets job seekers over 50

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter June 15, 2021

Prince George’s County is launching a program to help experienced workers, or those over the age of 50, who are hunting for jobs, Employ Prince George’s announced on Tuesday. The Encore Program is a continuation of the Older Workers Program, a pilot program funded by a 2018 demonstration grant from the Maryland Department of Labor. Despite the unemployment rate for those over the age ...

