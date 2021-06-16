Quantcast

ALFASIGMA USA, INC., v. EXEGI PHARMA, LLC AND CLAUDIO DE SIMONE,

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021

Contract -- Tortious interference -- Common law litigation privilege This is an appeal from the grant of summary judgment by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Appellant, Alfasigma USA, Inc., filed a lawsuit against appellees, ExeGi Pharma, LLC and Claudio De Simone, claiming: tortious interference with business relations, tortious interference with contract, injurious falsehood, libel per ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo