Danielle Bridge | Hill Management Services

Hill Management Services Inc. , a full-service real estate development, investment and management company headquartered in Timonium, promoted Danielle Bridge to leasing manager.

Bridge has worked with the company since 2016 starting in the tenant improvement, project coordination and property management group before transitioning to the leasing department as Leasing Representative.

In her new role with the company, Bridge will manage the marketing and leasing activities for the Hill Management portfolio of commercial office, industrial and retail properties encompassing more than four million square feet of space.

Her efforts will be focused in the Maryland region and include delivering real estate solutions to companies in need of new or expansion space in the local market. Bridge will also handle lease negotiation and renewal activities and form new and strengthen existing relationships with the commercial real estate brokerage community.

