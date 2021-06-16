Quantcast

DAVID LEE SANDERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Harmless error A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted David Lee Sanders, appellant, of one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the stabbing of two men. The court sentenced appellant to a term of 12 years in prison for first-degree assault ...

