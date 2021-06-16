Quantcast

Retiring Chief Judge Barbera thanks bench and bar for ‘wonderful ride’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 16, 2021

Maryland’s retiring top jurist Wednesday ended her last public appearance on the bench by thanking the state’s judiciary and more than 40,000 attorneys for “keeping the rule of law strong.” “I am gratified beyond words to do the work of justice,” said Court of Appeals Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who reaches Maryland’s mandatory judicial retirement age ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo