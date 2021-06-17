Quantcast

140 years later, Otterbein’s ovens are still baking away

By: Eric Neugeboren June 17, 2021

In 1881, Adam Otterbein, a German immigrant, opened a bakery on the corner of Fort Avenue and Jackson Street in Baltimore. The basement was for baking, with the first floor serving as a retail store and the upstairs being his home. This month, Otterbein’s Cookies, a family-owned business based outside of Baltimore, is celebrating its 140th ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo