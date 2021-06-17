Quantcast

Average mortgage rates mostly lower this week

By: Associated Press June 17, 2021

Mortgage rates were mostly lower this week as the economy continued to show signs of recovery from the pandemic recession and recent bursts of inflation were deemed temporary by federal policymakers.

