Baltimore a finalist in Global Mayors Challenge

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021

Baltimore is one of 50 cities selected earlier this week as finalists in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, a global innovation competition that identifies and accelerates the most ambitious ideas developed by cities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These 50 urban innovations were chosen from more than 630 applications from 99 countries. As a finalist, Baltimore advances ...

