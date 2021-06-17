Quantcast

Col. Rose Forrest named top Leader in Law

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021

Col. Rose M. Forrest was named the top winner in the Leadership in Law awards during The Daily Record's Leadership in Law online celebration Thursday.  Forrest was selected by a vote of the other Leadership in Law winners. Forest is the first female National Guard judge advocate for Maryland. She's served as a senior legal adviser to ...

