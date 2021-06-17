Quantcast

Harford Community College joins Maryland Community Colleges Jobs Consortium

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021

Harford Community College Thursday announced it has joined the Maryland Community Colleges Jobs Consortium, a free website for employers to post jobs for students and alumni of the state’s community colleges. Employers posting jobs to the website, operated by College Central Network (CCN), can reach tens of thousands of job seekers stretching across the state from ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo