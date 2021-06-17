Michael Clayton | Harford Financial Group

Michael Clayton, a client relationship specialist at Harford Financial Group, passed the Securities Industry Essentials Exam, the first step toward obtaining a Series 7 license.

Clayton has been part of the Harford Financial Group team since joining the firm as an intern in 2019. He became a full-time employee after graduating from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2020.

