Michael Clayton | Harford Financial Group

By: Sean Wallace June 17, 2021

clayton-michael-harford-financial-groupMichael Clayton, a client relationship specialist at Harford Financial Group, passed the Securities Industry Essentials Exam, the first step toward obtaining a Series 7 license.

Clayton has been part of the Harford Financial Group team since joining the firm as an intern in 2019. He became a full-time employee after graduating from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2020.

