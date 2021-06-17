Quantcast

Morgan State awarded $6.25M from Apple, Google grants

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021

Morgan State University Thursday announced two significant grants totaling $6.25 million from big tech companies Apple and Google. Morgan was one of four recipients of a new three-year $1.25 million Apple Innovation Grant, designed to support schools of engineering at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in developing their silicon and hardware technologies curriculum in partnership with Apple’s experts. ...

