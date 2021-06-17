Quantcast

US to challenge 2 states over transgender restrictions

By: Associated Press John Raby June 17, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday challenged bans involving transgender people that target athletes in West Virginia and children in Arkansas, slamming them as violations of federal law. The department filed statements of interest in lawsuits that seek to overturn new laws in those states. In West Virginia, a law prohibits transgender ...

