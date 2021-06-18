Quantcast

Maryland businesses offering bonuses as worker shortage persists

By: Eric Neugeboren June 18, 2021

Maryland businesses are offering bonuses to prospective employees — an effort to lure them to jobs as a worker shortage continues nationwide. The shortage comes as states continue to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions. Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were a record-high 9.3 million job openings on the last business day of April. “There ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo