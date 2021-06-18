Quantcast

Republicans point to inflation in bid to retake Congress

By: Associated Press Will Weissert and Josh Boak June 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — Gas prices have whizzed past $3 per gallon in much of the nation. The cost of used cars and new furniture, airline tickets, department store blouses, ground beef and a Chipotle burrito are on the rise, too. Many economists say the price increases are fueled by the aftereffects of a global pandemic and probably ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo