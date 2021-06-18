Quantcast

Supreme Court backs Nestle, Cargill in child slave labor suit

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko June 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided with food giants Nestle and Cargill on Thursday and threw out a lawsuit that claimed they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms in Africa that used child slave labor. The justices ruled 8-1  that an appeals court improperly let the lawsuit against the food companies go forward. The companies had ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo