A ‘petnup’ might be good idea for spouses with furry friends

— Married couples who own dogs or cats should perhaps sign a “petnup” just in case.

— High school student can pursue lawsuit against school district for allegedly ignoring sexual assault claim, court rules.

— Law student sues his Boston school, alleging he is being forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

— Newspaper seeks court order for disciplinary records of University of Texas students accused of sex offenses.