Amazon, Metro commit $125M for 1,000 affordable housing units

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2021

Amazon and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Monday announced a goal to create more than 1,000 new affordable housing units at Metro Stations throughout the Washington metropolitan region. Amazon is committing $125 million in below-market capital to expedite development of affordable homes so that moderate- to low-income families in the National Capital Region can afford ...

