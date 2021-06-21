Quantcast

Finmarc Management acquires Va. flex/office project for $33.6M

By: Sean Wallace June 21, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial real estate firm Finmarc Management Inc. acquired Park East I, II and III, a three-building business park comprised of nearly 200,000 square feet of flex/office space for $33.6 million, the company announced Monday. The assets are located on 23 acres of land, are collectively 96% leased at the time of the transaction and include ...

