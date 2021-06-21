Quantcast

Growing offshore wind industry in Md., US, looking to hire

By: Eric Neugeboren June 21, 2021

With the offshore wind industry continuing to grow in the United States, a Baltimore-based nonprofit is hosting a job fair with leading offshore wind companies. The Business Network for Offshore Wind is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday featuring at least 16 companies, including Eversource, Fugro and Broadwind. It is the organization’s third job fair, ...

