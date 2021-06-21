Quantcast

Peake Technology Partners relocating HQ to PG County

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2021

Peake Technology Partners, a health care technology company in Anne Arundel County, signed a lease with Baltimore-based St. John Properties, Inc. for 10,567 square feet of space within Melford Town Center and plans to relocate approximately 35 employees to Prince George’s County this fall. The group also expects to hire an additional 15 employees upon its ...

