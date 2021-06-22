Quantcast

Andy Freeman, Andrew Levy and Joshua Treem | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2021

Andy Freeman, Andrew Levy and Joshua Treem, partners at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, were recognized for their work by Chambers USA. Freeman and Levy were recognized for their work in Litigation: General Commercial in Maryland and Treem was rated in Litigation: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo