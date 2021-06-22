ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ATTORNEY

The Baltimore office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith seeks an experienced civil litigation attorney with 5-8+ years of experience to handle a general liability/auto tort case load. Additional work in the areas of professional liability/medical malpractice and employment defense possible depending upon experience. Candidates must be admitted to the MD bar, have excellent written and oral communication skills, and possess the ability to work independently and supervise an associate.

Please submit resume and salary requirements to: morgan.miller@lewisbrisbois.com

