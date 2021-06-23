Quantcast

Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms

By: Daily Record Staff Ashraf Khalil and Michael Casey June 23, 2021

WASHINGTON — With one week to go before the nationwide ban on evictions expires, the White House is acknowledging that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of "off-ramp" to make the transition without massive social upheaval. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday ...

