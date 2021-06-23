Dr. Elena D. Ghiaur | Mercy Personal Physicians

Elena D. Ghiaur, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown.

Board certified in Internal Medicine, Ghiaur is now part of the Bose Medical Group, an all-female primary care practice led by Dr. Rosemary Olivo, Director, alongside Drs. Laura Hahn, Theresa Lorch, Seema Rao and Alina Sanda.

Ghiaur provides comprehensive and continuing care for patients ages 18 and older, including diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions such as colds and flu, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. She also offers wellness exams, immunizations and routine physicals. Ghiaur received her medical degree from Carol Davila University of Medicine in Bucharest, Romania and completed her residency at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.