Eric N. Schloss | Saltzberg & Schloss

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2021

schloss-eric-saltzberg-schlossEric N. Schloss, of Saltzberg & Schloss, was named the 68th President of the Maryland Association for Justice (MAJ). With 1,200 members, the MAJ is the largest Specialty Bar Association in Maryland. The Maryland Association for Justice is dedicated to improving and protecting the civil justice system through legislative advocacy and the professional development of trial lawyers.

