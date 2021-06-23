Michael J. Fellerman | Miles & Stockbridge

Transactional tax lawyer Michael J. Fellerman has joined the Baltimore office of Miles & Stockbridge.

A principal in the firm’s Real Estate and Transactional Finance Practice Group, Fellerman will work across practice groups in the firm on sophisticated tax matters related to public finance, health care, tax credits and business transactions.

He has significant experience with the formation and expansion of tax-exempt entities, utilization of tax credits in real estate transactions, and advising on and structuring sophisticated partnership agreements and joint ventures. His two decades of experience also includes working for a Big Four accounting firm and then at a New York law firm after earning a Master’s of Law in taxation from New York University.

Fellerman has acted as 103 Tax Counsel and provided support (pre-issue and post issue) and opinions in nearly every type of authorized municipal financing transaction and has assisted clients in navigating through the complex tax issues to ensure compliance with the Internal Revenue Code, including Internal Revenue Service audits. He also has counseled numerous hospitals and universities in bond-issues, voluntary compliance, closing agreements, arbitrage and other tax considerations in connection with swaps and derivative instruments.

He has a great deal of experience utilizing tax credits in real estate transactions and advising on whether they can be combined with other credits or tax saving mechanisms. He has represented both for-profit and nonprofit developers, as well as syndicators, equity investors and lenders on the use of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, New Markets Tax Credit and Historic and Rehabilitation Tax Credit, among other areas.

An honors graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Fellerman earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Maryland, College Park. He grew up in Baltimore County and serves on the board of the Beth El Congregation in Pikesville.

