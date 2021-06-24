Quantcast

Baltimore police reform is progressing

By: Donald C. Fry June 24, 2021

It was disappointing to read in a recent news article that there is a perception among some in Baltimore that reforms called for in a 2015 consent decree between the Department of Justice, the City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Police Department either aren’t working or have yet to be put into action. This points to ...

