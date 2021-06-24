Quantcast

CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, for ‘final’ time

By: Associated Press Ashraf Khalil and Michael Casey June 24, 2021

The Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but said this is the last time it plans to do so.

