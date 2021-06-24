Erik Daly | BDO USA

The Arc Baltimore has presented its annual President’s Cup Award to Erik Daly, business development director at BDO USA LLP.

Awarded during The Arc Baltimore’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, the President’s Cup honors that board member who has distinguished him- or herself by providing exemplary service to The Arc. The Award recipient is selected at the sole discretion of the president of The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors.

Daly, who joined The Arc’s board in 2015, has served on the finance committee as treasurer and most recently as vice president of the board.

