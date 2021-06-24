Quantcast

Managing partners set aside rivalries to help form collaborative effort

By: Eric Neugeboren June 24, 2021

Three managing partners of Maryland law firms are teaming up with the Maryland State Bar Association to create a group for managing partners to discuss the issues facing their firms. The new partnership comes on the heels of a similar group that the three partners — Tom Dame of Gallagher Evelius & Jones, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum of ...

