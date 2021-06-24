Quantcast

Towson University removes slave owners’ names from dorm buildings

By: Associated Press June 24, 2021

Towson University has decided to remove the names of slave owners from two dormitories after a vote by the University System of Maryland board of regents allowing the school to rename them.

