Center for Hope – LifeBridge Health



LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope offers integrated programs and services that are designed to break the cycle of violence and its lifelong impact for victims of all races, ethnicities and religions.

Founded in 2020, the Center for Hope is the culmination of years of work to create a comprehensive violence intervention program for the greater community. “Trained profes­sionals and volunteers deliver services with sensitivity and compassion, offering privacy, anonymity and protection for those who seek our help,” the organization stated.

The organization has four major programs.

The Baltimore Child Abuse Center, which responds to child maltreatment 24 hours a day and is one of the oldest child advocacy centers in the nation and the first in Maryland.

The DOVE Program, which is a hospi­tal-based violence response program, provides bedside response and ongoing crisis support and counseling for victims of domestic abuse in intimate relation­ships.

The Violence Response Team – Safe Streets – Belvedere Neighborhood – Kujichagulia Center Program – offers violence interruption solutions at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center and in the Belvedere community in Park Heights. The team involved here attempts to stop violence before it begins through mediation, coaching, counseling and employment.

The Elder Justice Center tries to address time-tested violence inter­vention and prevention approaches honed in domestic violence and child abuse intervention but for the elderly. The National Council on Aging has found that 10% of Americans 60 and older have experienced some form of abuse but only seven percent of it is ever reported. The Center for Hope’s new Elder Justice Center will provide the same 24-hour, team-oriented crisis response for vulnerable elderly adults in the community.